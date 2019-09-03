Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. 4,607,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,462 shares in the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

