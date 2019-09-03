Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Set at $30.00 by Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) received a $30.00 target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,720,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,403,000 after buying an additional 128,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,654,000 after buying an additional 360,969 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

