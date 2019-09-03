Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Set at $30.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,351,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.