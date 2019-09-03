Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.