Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Million

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mass Vehicle Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01265419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038940 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Profile

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official message board is blog.mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official website is mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mass Vehicle Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mass Vehicle Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.