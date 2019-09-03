Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 938,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 122,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. 17,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

