Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises approximately 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.22. 23,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

