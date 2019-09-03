Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 573.9% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.7% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 381,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.