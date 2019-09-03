Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,953,000 after acquiring an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

PFE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 13,721,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,575,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

