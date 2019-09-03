Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 362,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 100.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 113,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 64,657 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

