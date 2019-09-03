Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. 19,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $594,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

