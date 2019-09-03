Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,545. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.