Maxim Group Analysts Give Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) a $1.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELXMF remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Ellex Medical Lasers

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

