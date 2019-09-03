Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ASX MPL opened at A$3.54 ($2.51) on Tuesday. Medibank Private has a 12 month low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of A$3.68 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.54.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

