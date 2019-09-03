MedicCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,283.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,283.00 and $809.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 292,070,191 coins and its circulating supply is 292,069,754 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

