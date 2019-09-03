Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $126,614.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $126,614.00 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00648725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,224,887 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

