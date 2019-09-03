MetaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $7.65 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.65 million and $1.64 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00217567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.01297206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000393 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,517,745,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,369,428,616 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.