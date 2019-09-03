Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Given a $42.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has been given a $42.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210,533 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 976,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

