Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $70,321.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00213459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.01270058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00087292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017371 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,252,694 coins and its circulating supply is 9,490,570 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

