Midway (ASX:MWY) Shares Down 2.1%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.82 ($2.00) and last traded at A$2.82 ($2.00), approximately 151,664 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.88 ($2.04).

The company has a market cap of $246.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.55.

In related news, insider Anthony Bennett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.48), for a total transaction of A$139,720.00 ($99,092.20).

About Midway (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

