Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 2,383 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,209 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 43,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

