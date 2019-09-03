Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 74 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 579,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

