Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,262 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

