Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.93

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 145450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 43.72 and a current ratio of 61.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

