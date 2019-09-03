MinexCoin Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $726,049.00 and approximately $188,121.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00212704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.01269380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,401,313 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,005 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

