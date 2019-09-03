Mizuho Analysts Give Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) a $225.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.98. 3,239,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara acquired 1,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

