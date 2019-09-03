Moderna (MRNA) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of 124 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Moderna to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moderna and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million -$384.73 million -3.01 Moderna Competitors $821.97 million $165.30 million 6.60

Moderna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 9 0 3.00 Moderna Competitors 996 3104 6625 298 2.56

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $27.56, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 53.71%. Given Moderna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna N/A N/A N/A Moderna Competitors -4,353.57% -91.98% -36.62%

Summary

Moderna beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

