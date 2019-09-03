Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a $180.00 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDB. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $149.20. 776,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,933. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,471 shares of company stock worth $32,106,036 over the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

