Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TYPE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monotype Imaging from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monotype Imaging stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYPE. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Monotype Imaging by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 303,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 172,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

