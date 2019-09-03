Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Monro by 78.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,027. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

