Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Montage Resources’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Montage Resources an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:MR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. Montage Resources has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $155.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MR. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at about $18,755,000. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter worth $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 36,247.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

