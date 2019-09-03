Morgan Stanley Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

BURL opened at $202.49 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 171.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,765.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

