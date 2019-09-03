M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,583 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,426 shares of company stock valued at $667,294. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 90,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

