M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $57,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after buying an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 1,096,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,896. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $121.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

