M&T Bank Corp Has $156.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.91% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $156,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $174.67. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

