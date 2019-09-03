M&T Bank Corp Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,728,000 after buying an additional 1,332,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,495,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,854 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 398,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,956,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. 149,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

