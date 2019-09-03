M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $72,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 514,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 1,626,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.