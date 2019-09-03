MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 153,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

