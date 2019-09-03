MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $154.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

