MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 127,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

