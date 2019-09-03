N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.60

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.60 and traded as high as $106.00. N Brown Group shares last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 105,737 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29. The firm has a market cap of $296.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

