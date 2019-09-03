Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, 133,805 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,938,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $608.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

