National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

