National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.74. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 137,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 196.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 159,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.