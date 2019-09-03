National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE NSA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 337.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

