Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Up 11.9%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.32, 147,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,458% from the average session volume of 9,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.