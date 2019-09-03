NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Shares Down 5.9%

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), 8,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 133,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:NBLU)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

