Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.29. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 310,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

