Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Set at $150.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.71.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,846,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,957,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,406,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

