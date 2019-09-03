NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.65

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 26868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Several research firms have commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

